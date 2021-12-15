Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.51. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,473,911 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,235 shares of company stock worth $166,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

