AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. 7,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

