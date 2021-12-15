AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. 7,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
