a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 1,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACOPF shares. CLSA upgraded a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

