A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

