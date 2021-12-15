$96.54 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post $96.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.88 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $380.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $434.34 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. 514,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

