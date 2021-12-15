$928.82 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce $928.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $918.26 million and the highest is $940.89 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

RH stock traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.25. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.