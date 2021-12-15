914 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 242.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

