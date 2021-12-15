$9.36 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.28 billion and the highest is $9.44 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

