8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.46. 8X8 shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 2,107 shares.

Specifically, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

