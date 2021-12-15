8,254 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

