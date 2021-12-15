69,500 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

MTCH stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.