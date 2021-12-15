$662.96 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $662.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.60 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

