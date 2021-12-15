569,265 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 569,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,681,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 465,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

