$554.03 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post $554.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.10 million and the lowest is $547.40 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

CROX stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $153.57. 1,223,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,699. Crocs has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,471 shares of company stock worth $5,621,393 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

