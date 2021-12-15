54,501 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $199,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

