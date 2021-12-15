5,170 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.0% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 523,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.63 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.