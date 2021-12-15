511 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FICO opened at $407.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.77 and its 200 day moving average is $447.37.
FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fair Isaac Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
