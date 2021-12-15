511 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $407.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.77 and its 200 day moving average is $447.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

