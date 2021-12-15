4,504 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 248,446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 155.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 110,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 507.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of RYF stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.