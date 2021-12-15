4,257 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

