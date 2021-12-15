42,494 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

BBEU stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.