$41.38 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $41.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.67 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $799.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

