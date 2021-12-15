4,018 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

