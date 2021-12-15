360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $23.70

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $23.01. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,887 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

