3,047 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.