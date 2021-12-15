$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce sales of $301.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSE:DEN traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 546,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,523. Denbury has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 3.57.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

