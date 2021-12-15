$3.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.68. 390,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,819. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

