$275.20 Million in Sales Expected for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will announce $275.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.16 million. Costamare posted sales of $119.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $780.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $789.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 27,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

