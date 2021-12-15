$266.94 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post sales of $266.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.10 million and the highest is $274.51 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 55.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

