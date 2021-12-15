26,500 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $94,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

