250 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 20,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,216,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $670.97 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

