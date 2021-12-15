$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce sales of $25.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.75 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.46 million to $103.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.10 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in O2Micro International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 134,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.77.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

