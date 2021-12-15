2,412 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.