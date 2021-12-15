$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Qorvo reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $152.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 43.9% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

