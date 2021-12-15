$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,526,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.75. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

