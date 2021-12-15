$2.52 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.59. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 308,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. WESCO International has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

