$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.34. Bank of Montreal reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $75,641,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

