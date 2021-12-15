$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.16. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after acquiring an additional 147,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,238,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 894,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,454. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $249.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

