1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $10.39 million and $19,575.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00089990 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

