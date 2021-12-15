$194.31 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report sales of $194.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the highest is $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $779.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $803.53 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $816.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. 711,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,002. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

