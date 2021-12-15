17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

NYSE YQ opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $103.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

