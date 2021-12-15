1,630,000 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,630,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $28,852,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $16,892,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

