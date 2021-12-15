$16.16 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post sales of $16.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.29 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

