$145.10 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $145.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.97 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.97. 4,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,102. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $112.28 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.