14,000 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average of $214.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.