$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,100. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

