$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $370,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,176. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.