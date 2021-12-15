$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $370,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,176. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

