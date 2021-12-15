$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.73. General Motors reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.40 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

