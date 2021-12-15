$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

RHP opened at $79.53 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

