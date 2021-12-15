$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 72,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

