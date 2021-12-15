-$0.55 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

